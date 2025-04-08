During a July 2024 deposition in a discrimination lawsuit, one of the New York City Law Department attorneys who has been representing the City in many of the lawsuits related to the COVID-19 vaccine mandates got into a testy exchange with Jimmy Wagner, an attorney who has been her opposition in numerous such cases.

When the City attorney, Kathleen Linnane, instructed the individual being deposed not to answer a question, Wagner pushed back, accusing her of obstructing the discovery process. Linnane retorted that the judge didn’t agree, and then threw out a speculation about why lawsuits brought by fired workers have lost:

“It is because nobody gives a shit anymore,” she said. New York judges, she continued, don’t want to “waste time on the docket” with mandate-related litigation.

New York City Council Member Joann Ariola (center with vest) posed for a picture with some of the current and former City workers who attended an April 7, 2025 Queens Supreme Court hearing in the 1109 summary inquiry Ariola and five other Council members have filed for.

The discrimination lawsuit that deposition was held for is still ongoing, and the deposition has shown up in court documents for another case, this time an 1109 summary inquiry petition filed in December 2024 by six City Council members.

The Law Department demonstrated its lack of interest in the case this week by dispatching an attorney to a hearing on the summary inquiry who was not prepared to argue but was simply there to press for an adjournment.

In the Queens courtroom where the hearing was held, the scene on the opposing side was different. City Council Member Joann Ariola, whose name tops the list of Council members petitioning for the summary inquiry, was there, along with Jimmy Wagner, who is representing them.

But most notably, in my view, about 20 current and former City workers showed up for the Monday morning hearing, on the off chance that arguments would go forward that day. There were workers from at least five New York City agencies in the courtroom to support the Council members’ legal effort.

Among them were members of New York de jure Assembly, who pioneered using the summary inquiry process to seek accountability from officials in the wake of New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Their summary inquiry petition lost in an appeals court in February, but it inspired Wagner and the City Council members to take up the little-used legal process provided by the New York City Charter.

Share

In my experience, the presence of so many supporters at a hearing wasn’t unusual for a mandate-related case. Whenever I’ve attended a hearing in a case with multiple plaintiffs, there have been other current and former City workers in court to support them, often numbering in the dozens and filling courtrooms. Three and a half years after the first lawsuits against the mandates were filed, these workers have not lost interest in seeking redress.

The defendants named in the summary inquiry case are presumably not as enthusiastic about showing up in court—and there are a lot of them. In addition to the City of New York and the Department of Citywide Administrative Services, 21 individuals are named, ranging from former mayor Bill de Blasio and “COVID Czar” Dr. Jay Varma to an array of City agency heads and lawyers.

If Queens Supreme Court Judge Chereé Buggs allows the inquiry to go forward, they will be called on to answer detailed questions about the mandate policies and their implementation—questions that even the City lawmakers who are bringing the legal action have struggled to get answers to outside of a courtroom.

At the April 7 hearing, Judge Buggs granted the defendants’ motion for a brief adjournment, noting that working with the large group of current and former office holders on the defendant list might require extra time.

The judge did not, however, give the impression of someone who didn’t want to have the case on her docket. She set the next hearing date for April 28. I’m guessing she won’t have an empty courtroom that day either.

In the meantime, a Mr. Valdez sheds some light on why City workers are still showing up in court at the end of this excerpt from the deposition in which attorney Linnane made her comments. He is the plaintiff in that discrimination case, and lost his job under the mandate:

MS. LINNANE: It is not on the list, Kenny. [(Kenny is the person being deposed.]

MR. WAGNER: This document is not related? He already answered questions related to it and you didn’t object. Let's continue.

MS. LINNANE: I am objecting now. You don't need to answer any more questions. It is not on the list of potential topics for Kenny Perez.

MR. WAGNER: In reference to Exhibit 9? No problem. Ms. Linnane, you are going to learn the hard way.

MS. LINNANE: I am so afraid of you.

MR. WAGNER: That was not meant to be a threat.

MS. LINNANE: Please note for the record Mr. Wagner just threatened me on the record.

MR. WAGNER: I said you are going to learn the hard way.

MS. LINNANE: With his client present.

MR. WAGNER: Let the record reflect she is going to learn the hard way in New York State we have open discovery. Everything that could potentially help the case should be discussed and turned over.

MS. LINNANE: Who has lost off their motions? Why have you lost all of your motions? You have lost all of your motions.

MR. WAGNER: Just make sure what is going on right now is pure obstruction of the discovery process.

MR. LINNANE: The Judge doesn't think it is the case.

MR. WAGNER: There is a lot of judges that don't want anything to do the Covid-19 cases.

MS. LINNANE: It is why you keep losing them all. It is because nobody gives a shit any more.

MS. WAGNER: Just keep that language on the record. Thank you.

MR. VALDEZ: With all due respect, I do care.

MS. LINNANE: You do care, but the judges don't. They don't want to waste time on the docket.

MR. VALDEZ: It is my livelihood.

[Errors and typos are from the original court transcript.]