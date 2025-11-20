Firsthand Media

Turfseer
4d

Jordan, this “offer” is an insult dressed up as generosity.

These workers should be restored with full back pay, full seniority, full benefits, and no strings attached. They were coerced out of their jobs based on a policy that never had a solid scientific or ethical foundation, and many of them warned from the beginning that the “experts” and the COVID narrative were shot through with contradictions. They were punished precisely for being better informed and less gullible than the people enforcing the mandates.

The fact that Adams wants them back without compensating them for years of lost income, lost time-in-service, lost pension credit, and emotional stress says everything. It’s not restitution; it’s damage control.

As for the lone City worker in the chat “strongly opposing” reinstatement because it might “weaken NYC’s ability to respond to future pandemics” — that mindset is exactly what got us into this mess. Blind faith in so-called experts, zero curiosity about evidence, and total indifference to civil rights. That’s not “public health,” it’s bureaucratic superstition.

Shame on Adams, Cuomo, and de Blasio for what they did to these people. The bare minimum now is:

Automatic reinstatement for all who want it

Full back pay and benefits

Restoration of pension and seniority

No legal waivers, ever — lawsuits must proceed

Anything less is not justice. It’s a plea bargain for the perpetrators.

Rob (c137)
4d

If the idiots looked at the real science, there would be no mandates at all, even for schools.

QUACKZINES ARE BULLCRAP

https://learntherisk.org/vaccines/diseases/

THE FACTS ARE CLEAR: INFECTIOUS DISEASE DEATHS DECLINED NEARLY 90% BEFORE VACCINES WERE INTRODUCED…

