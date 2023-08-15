On August 14, 2023, petitioners in the DiCapua et al v. City of New York et al lawsuit rallied with supporters outside of the Richmond County Courthouse in Staten Island before entering the courthouse to attend a hearing in the case.

The lawsuit was brought by 14 current and former NYC Department of Education employees who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as the organization Teachers for Choice.

At the hearing before New York Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio, petitioners' attorney Sujata Gibson presented oral arguments for class-action certification and the City's lawyers argued against it. If certified as a class-action lawsuit, the case's decision will affect all DOE employees denied religious exemptions under the mandate.

Supporters filled the courtroom, and many were not able to enter to attend the hearing. Many of those attending in support of the petitioners were current and former City workers who were fired or otherwise adversely affected under New York City's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for municipal workers.

Judge Porzio set a September 6 hearing date to deliver his decision on class action certification.

Share