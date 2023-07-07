AOC Declines to Support Reinstatement of New York Workers Fired Under Mandates, Implies Support for Renewed Mandates
Her response that reinstatement of workers to jobs that no longer have a COVID-19 vaccination requirement should depend on the sector suggests that she supports renewed mandates for certain sectors.
Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez declined to voice support for reinstating New Yorkers who were fired under COVID-19 vaccine mandates at her town hall in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on July 6.
New York City's mandates applied to all City employees and the vast majority of workers in the private sector, and many former City workers are still making efforts to get reinstated to their former employment.
