If you lost your job under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates (or you’ve been following the stories of people who did) now is your chance to help bring a strong advocate who shares that experience to City Council.

Share

Athena Clarke was a New York City special education teacher for seven years before she was fired for choosing not to receive a vaccination. She sued the Board of Education and took her case all the way to to highest court in the state, before announcing her run for City Council in Brooklyn’s 46th District in March:

Since then, she has spent countless hours talking with voters in the district and listening to their concerns. She has developed a strong platform that reflects those concerns, and of course supports reinstatement and compensation for City workers who lost their jobs under the mandates.

Clarke is calling for volunteers to join a final get-out-the-vote push tomorrow, November 1. You can get all the details from Teachers for Choice, which has endorsed her: