Civil rights attorney Sujata Gibson spoke to a crowd of petitioners and supporters who packed the courtroom for today's hearing before New York Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio, leaving many waiting in the courthouse hallway during the oral arguments.

Many of those attending in support of the DiCapua petitioners were workers who were fired or otherwise adversely affected under NYC vaccine mandates. Gibson argued for the case to become the first class-action lawsuit against NYC's C19 vaccine mandates.

The suit was brought by 16 Department of Education workers who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE mandate and could affect many more workers if certified as a class action.

Introduction by Michael Kane from Teachers for Choice, one of the named petitioners in the lawsuit.

