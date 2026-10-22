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Bronx County Conservative Party Meets, Candidates Speak Ahead of 2026 Election

The party held a public meeting and heard from NYC candidates it’s endorsing ahead of the 2026 elections.
Aimee

On October 19, the Bronx County Conservative Party held a meeting that was open to the public, ahead of the 2026 election. Endorsed candidates for New York State Assembly seats spoke at the event.

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