Bronx County Conservative Party Meets, Candidates Speak Ahead of 2026 Election

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Bronx County Conservative Party Meets, Candidates Speak Ahead of 2026 ElectionThe party held a public meeting and heard from NYC candidates it’s endorsing ahead of the 2026 elections.AimeeOct 22, 2026ShareTranscriptOn October 19, the Bronx County Conservative Party held a meeting that was open to the public, ahead of the 2026 election. Endorsed candidates for New York State Assembly seats spoke at the event.Share Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Firsthand ReportFirsthand Media's podcastFirsthand Media's podcastSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAimeeRecent Episodes"You Have a Voice with Us" New York Assembly Candidate Emmanuel Findlay Campaigns in the BronxOct 26 • Aimee"We Can't Keep Pushing People Against the Wall" NY Assembly Candidate Irene Guanill Speaks in BronxOct 26 • Aimee"We Need to Gear Politics Back to Family" NY Assembly Candidate Tyreek Goodman Campaigns in BronxOct 26 • AimeeBruce Blakeman Touts STEM Program, Backs Worker Reinstatement in the BronxOct 25 • Aimee“I Think It’s Fundamentally Wrong.”: New York Gubernatorial Candidate Bruce Blakeman Backs Worker ReinstatementOct 25 • Aimee"This Is the Time for Change" New York Assembly Candidate Shery Olivo Campaigns in the BronxOct 22 • AimeeNo Kings Votefest NYC Rally at Washington Square Park + InterviewsOct 19 • Aimee