Brooklyn Republicans Gear Up for Sliwa Election Push to Beat Mamdani at July DJT Club Meeting

On July 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the sixth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Share

Founder Jimmy Wagner hosted the meeting, with speakers including Brooklyn Republican Party Chairman and current City Council candidate Richie Barsamian, New York City Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola, and Ariola’s Chief of Staff Phyllis Inserillo.

Speakers emphasized the importance of getting out the vote for Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, noting his campaign promise to reinstate workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The “reinstate and compensate” movement is a focus of the DJT Republican Club.