Bruce Blakeman Touts STEM Program, Backs Worker Reinstatement in the Bronx

Ahead of the 2026 elections, Republican candidate for governor of New York and current Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman held a press conference with Sheikh Musa Drammeh in the Bronx on October 15 to support Drammeh’s STEMDUP STEM education program.

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Blakeman also took questions from the press and responded affirmatively to Firsthand Media’s question about whether he supports the reinstatement of New Yorkers who lost their jobs under the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Confirming his support for reinstatements, Blakeman called the firings “fundamentally wrong.”