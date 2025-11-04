Firsthand Media

"Either You Do Politics or Politics Is Going to Do You": The Finest Unfiltered's John Macari Talks NYC Election

The retired NYPD lieutenant, Finest Unfiltered host, and Curtis Sliwa supporter talked with me about the NYC election after Sliwa's final rally in Queens.
Aimee
Nov 04, 2025

On November 2, 2025, New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa held his final rally with supporters in Queens, after traveling through the borough in a car parade from the Rockaways to Forest Park.

Retired NYPD Lieutenant and host of The Finest Unfiltered podcast John Macari was at the rally and sat down with me afterward to talk about the election.

Watch the Curtis Sliwa rally in Forest Park:

You can also listen to John Macari talk about his own story in this 2022 episode of the New York Mandate podcast:

New York Mandate Podcast

New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 11: Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari

Aimee
·
July 14, 2022
New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 11: Retired NYPD Lieutenant John Macari

“I've been watching the news when they talk about the mass exodus from the NYPD. . . . Every single one of those police experts, every single former police commissioner—not one of them mentioned a vaccine mandate, which is the number one reason that all of these people are leaving. I get calls every day from guys that even took the vaccine that call me and ask me how to vest out. ” - John Macari

Read full story

