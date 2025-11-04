"Either You Do Politics or Politics Is Going to Do You": The Finest Unfiltered's John Macari Talks NYC Election

On November 2, 2025, New York City mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa held his final rally with supporters in Queens, after traveling through the borough in a car parade from the Rockaways to Forest Park.

Retired NYPD Lieutenant and host of The Finest Unfiltered podcast John Macari was at the rally and sat down with me afterward to talk about the election.

Watch the Curtis Sliwa rally in Forest Park:

You can also listen to John Macari talk about his own story in this 2022 episode of the New York Mandate podcast: