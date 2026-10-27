Yesterday, Michael Kane over at Teachers for Choice published a letter and spreadsheet from the New York City Public Schools Office of the General Counsel. They had been produced in response to a Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request submitted by attorney Jimmy Wagner, and Wagner sent them to Kane.

Here’s a screenshot of one of the spreadsheet pages:

It shows that in 2022 and 2023, the New York City Department of Education terminated the employment of 5,511 “pedagogues” for a “vaccine related” reason. That reason is that they refused to comply with the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed on Department of Education employees, which went into effect five years ago, in the fall of 2021.

According to the New York City Public Schools Infohub website, “pedagogues” includes “Teachers, Principals, Assistant Principals . . . Guidance Counselors, Educational Administrators, Psychologists, Secretaries, Social Workers and Superintendents.”

5,511 of them were fired.

Not 1,780, as the New York Post, CNN, ABC News, the AP, and many other media outlets reported the total number of New York City’s fired municipal workers, including pedagogues, to be in 2023.

Not “nearly 2,000 city workers who were either fired or left their jobs,” as described by Gothamist in 2025.

Not “nearly 3,000” including “more than 950 public school employees” as reported by Just the News in 2025.

Not 3,300 (2,900 plus 450 already reinstated) as NY1 and New York City’s own Department of Citywide Administrative Services described the situation in November 2025, when then-mayor Eric Adams extended a now-defunct offer of reinstatement.

5,511.

And that number is just the end of the thread you’ll need to pull if you want to get to the truth about how many people lost their jobs and careers under the mandates. It notably does not include paraprofessionals, who, although they work in classrooms alongside teachers, are not classified as “pedagogues.” It doesn’t include other school employees like custodians and secretaries and food service workers. It doesn’t include the pedagogues who retired early or resigned from their positions because they refused to be forced into taking the shots.

Other pages of the spreadsheet hint at how many people were pushed out of the schools in addition to the 5,511. The page that lists all “separations” from the Department of Education by job title breaks the numbers down by year. While the mandates went into effect in 2021 and noncompliant employees were removed from schools then, terminations didn’t start becoming official until 2022.

The number of “annual ed para”s (paraprofessionals) leaving the school system jumps from 1,345 in 2021 to 2,957 in 2022. The number of “f/t school aide”s separating from the department leaps from 623 in 2021 to 1,560 in 2022. “Secretary” separations go from 6 to 13. There’s a long list of other job titles not included in the “pedagogue” category on the page that show similar spikes.

Buried in this collection of figures is the true total number of New York City Department of Education employees who lost their jobs due to the mandate. Even now, five years later and with a detailed FOIL request, we don’t know what it is. And that’s just the beginning of what we don’t know. This spreadsheet covers only one New York City agency, albeit the largest.

What about all the others? What are the true numbers of police and firefighters and emergency workers who got the axe? How about librarians and mechanics and clerical staff who were told one day not to come back to their desk in some corner of New York City’s sprawling bureaucracy? There are dozens of City agencies with hundreds of thousands of employees. How many of them were lost to the mandates?

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When he published the spreadsheet, Michael Kane gave it a quick look and speculated that the number of teachers who lost their jobs under the mandate could be well over 10,000, arriving at this number partly by adding the 5,511 “vaccine related terminations for pedagogues only” to 16,718 “resigned” Department of Education employees noted on another page and described as including vaccine related terminations.

I understand the 5,511 terminations to be a subset of the 16,718 resignations, not a number in addition. I believe Kane misinterpreted the data due to a nuance of the English language: In common parlance, the word resign is taken to mean . . . how shall I say this . . . RESIGN. It’s when you waltz into your boss’s office one day and say, “Morning chief! It’s time for me to blow this popsicle stand!” And then you go on your merry way. That’s resigning, and it isn’t what any of those 5,511 pedagogues who were terminated for a “vaccine-related” reason did.

In 2021, the word resign took on a different meaning in New York City. When the teacher’s union failed to negotiate terms for imposing the mandate, they went into an arbitration process and came out with an impact award document that detailed how enforcement would work. That document describes mandate firings as “resignations,” and that is how you get a spreadsheet from the public school system’s legal office describing 5,511 terminations as a subset of 16,718 resignations.

But Kane is not wrong to point out that the 5,511 figure is incomplete. All those additional job losses buried in the spreadsheet’s retirement and resignation numbers would likely give it a hefty increase. The numbers for retirements and resignations jump in 2022 and 2023—for teachers and other pedagogues. There’s no way to know how many were coerced retirements and actual resignations by people who decided that was the best way to avoid complying with the mandate. But if you start tallying up the excessive numbers and adding them to the 5,511, you end up a lot closer to Kane’s 10,000 than the New York City government’s long-stated figure of 950.

I’d love to confirm my understanding of the spreadsheet data with New York City Public Schools, but as per usual, they have not responded to my requests for comment.

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In November 2022, New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said NYC’s workforce was down by over 19,000 people, the biggest drop since the Great Recession. And New York City’s public health authoritarians weren’t done firing people then. Mayor Eric Adams ended the vaccine mandate for private sector employees in New York City in November 2022, but he didn’t pull the plug on the mandates for public school and other municipal employees until February 2023. Today, the vacancy rate for City jobs is lower, but it still hasn’t dropped back down to pre-COVID numbers.

Last November, Adams made his aforementioned offer to reinstate fired workers on his way out the door, and set the bureaucratic ball rolling with an employment rule change proposal. With the accession of the Mamdani administration, that ball rolled right into the gutter. The rule change proposal is set to expire this November 19th. Former school employees like the 5,511 pedagogues didn’t even need the rule change, but nothing was done to reinstate them after the Adams announcement. Mayor Zohran Mamdani won’t discuss it.

That is how New York City’s government has been operating, mayor after mayor, for the past five years. Want to fire a bunch of people? Screw all those labor laws—go right ahead! Don’t feel like saying how many people you fired or what’s going on with promised reinstatements? No problem. Just tell anyone who asks that you’ll circle back with the answer or you’ll follow up later, and set your FOIL request responses to autoreply that there will be (yet another) a delay.

Jimmy Wagner is still waiting for the rest of the documents in response to the FOIL request that uncovered the number of fired pedagogues. He filed it back in April. It’s not unusual for FOIL responses in New York City to take years or require going to court. So much for government transparency.

In 2022, New York City Council members asked officials from the Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) to explain how many people were fired, put on leave without pay, and forced to resign or retire under the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. DCAS said they’d circle back.

Many have called for a reckoning over the authoritarian policies of the COVID era and the lasting damage they did to so many New Yorkers’ lives. I am disappointed to be calling for something much more modest: a comprehensive spreadsheet.

We should have all the numbers, from all the agencies. It’s time for DCAS to finally circle back and hand them over. Mayor Mamdani should direct them to do it. We should know how many people were fired for refusing to take a COVID-19 vaccine, how many were put on leave without pay, how many were refused religious exemptions, and how many were refused medical exemptions.

We should know how many excess and early retirements and actual resignations there were, and have any additional information available that will help us understand just how many people were forced out of their jobs.

We should have some data telling us how long the people who lost their jobs had worked for the City and how long people spent on unpaid leave, to help us understand what the City lost, and what they lost.

The City should conduct a survey of private employers to get numbers from them.

The numbers should be accurate this time. Every media outlet that published the City’s inaccurate numbers should post corrections.

Five years after the mandates went into force, it’s so little to ask and so much less than the people behind those numbers deserve.