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Freedom of Speech Is Essential. Here's What I Had to Say about That at the DJT Club.

I was invited to speak about the First Amendment and independent media at a Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club event in Brooklyn.
Aimee
May 04, 2026

On April 30, 2026, the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club devoted its monthly meeting to a special event addressing independent media and the First Amendment.

Speakers from three media outlets Zoomed into the event, and four independent journalists spoke in person.

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I was one of the speakers, and I want to thank the club for the opportunity to talk about the vitally important topic of freedom of speech and of the press. Thank you also to Jimmy Wagner for his kind introduction.

You can watch the full event here:

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