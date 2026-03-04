GOP Candidates and Activists Chart Path Forward at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln Dinner

On March 1, 2026, the nation’s oldest Republican club celebrated its 151st year at its annual Lincoln Dinner in Queens, New York. The Queens Village Republican Club event featured speeches by gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman and state attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy, along with artist Scott LoBaido and five honorees.

Blakeman and Komatireddy emphasized public safety, affordability, and building a “common sense coalition” to take on Democrats in the 2026 election. Notable honorees attorney John Eastman and journalist Lara Logan also spoke.

Honorees from the grassroots of the party included attorney Jimmy Wagner and student Massimo Guerriero, who called on Republicans to bring accountability for COVID-era policies, embrace union workers, and defend core American values, as well as rapper DVS 7.0, who accepted an award and performed, closing with a word of advice: “The Latinos is where the votos are at.”

You can watch the event in the video at the top; jump to the timestamps below for notable speakers: