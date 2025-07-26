"He Can Win" New York City Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola Plugs Curtis Sliwa, Slams Adams for Treatment of City Workers

On July 24, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the sixth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

New York City Council Minority Leader Joann Ariola spoke at the event, urging New Yorkers to vote for Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa.

Ariola condemned current mayor and independent mayoral candidate Eric Adams for his treatment of workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as City retirees seeking to retain their Medicare coverage. She also called out independent candidate and former New York governor Andrew Cuomo for his COVID-era policy decisions.

Founder Jimmy Wagner hosted the meeting, with additional speakers including Brooklyn Republican Party Chairman and current City Council candidate Richie Barsamian and Ariola’s Chief of Staff Phyllis Inserillo.

Speakers emphasized the importance of getting out the vote for Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, noting his campaign promise to reinstate workers who lost their jobs under New York’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The “reinstate and compensate” movement is a focus of the DJT Republican Club.

Watch the full meeting: