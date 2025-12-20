In a midnight veto today, Governor Kathy Hochul shot down the New York Health Information Privacy Act, NYHIPA (Senate Bill S929 / Assembly Bill A2141). The veto can only be overridden by a two-thirds majority in the state legislature.

NYHIPA would have applied to information that is “collected or processed in connection with the physical or mental health of an individual” and doesn’t fall under federal HIPAA privacy protections, including data collected by consumer apps, services, websites, and devices.

The consumer health data protection measure was passed by a bipartisan group of 145 legislators in January of this year. It was recently endorsed by the New York City Bar’s Civil Rights Committee, but drew strong criticism from the business community.

A coalition of over 50 businesses and organizations sent a letter to Hochul last week asking her to veto NYHIPA, calling it overbroad and unworkable, saying it “would impose sweeping and economy-wide consequences that will increase costs for New Yorkers and disrupt essential services relied upon every day.” The Republican legislators who opposed the bill voiced similar concerns before it passed.

The coalition accurately described the NYHIPA bill as a “comprehensive and unprecedented data privacy regime unlike any in the nation.” In fact, it would have had a national impact, since its requirements applied to the data of anyone present in the state of New York, even briefly, while interacting with businesses based anywhere.

NYHIPA would have required authorization from individuals before their health information could be sold or shared in a form linked to their identity, given them the right to revoke that authorization at any time, and let them request that their information be deleted. It also would have required companies to give individuals access to all of the health information it has about them upon request, and automatically delete that information in 60 days if no longer needed for its intended purpose.

Given the bill’s strong support when it passed—mainly from the legislature’s Democratic majority—it could in theory become law through a two-thirds majority vote to override the veto. However, it seems improbable that enough Democratic legislators would oppose the Democratic governor in support of a flawed piece of legislation. It may be more likely that an overhauled consumer health information privacy bill will be on the floor next year.

