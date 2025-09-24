Firsthand Media

"I Cannot Wait to Continue Charlie's Legacy" Candlelight Vigil for Charlie Kirk and Annunciation Catholic School Children in the Bronx

The Bronx Women’s Republican Club held a candlelight vigil in Morris Park to honor the recently assassinated conservative leader and two children who were killed during a school shooting in August.
Aimee
Sep 24, 2025
2
Transcript

On September 21, 2025, New Yorkers gathered in the Morris Park section of the Bronx to honor the legacy of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and remember two children who lost their lives during an August shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The candlelight vigil was organized by the Bronx Women’s Republican Club. Speakers included conservative commentator Savannah Craven Antao, Conservative Party candidate for Bronx Borough President Grace Marrero, and Bronx Conservative Party District Leader Dion Powell.

Some of those who attended talked with me after the vigil:

