"I Couldn't Believe What I Was Hearing." Attorney Austin Graff Talks About the Bombshell NYCDOE Deposition

Attorney Austin Graff talks with me about the bombshell testimony given by a DOE administrator in Masciarelli v. New York City Department of Education. It revealed the DOE had a blanket policy to deny all requests for religious accommodations under the COVID-19 vaccine mandate.
He also gives an update on Miraglia et al. v. New York City Department of Education et al., a lawsuit with multiple plaintiffs that is now in appeals.
More on the deposition:
Read the deposition transcription:
More on Miraglia v. NYCDOE:
