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“I Think It’s Fundamentally Wrong.”: New York Gubernatorial Candidate Bruce Blakeman Backs Worker Reinstatement

At an October 15 press conference in the Bronx, the Republican candidate for governor backed reinstatement of New Yorkers fired under the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
Aimee

Republican gubernatorial candidate and current Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman backed reinstatement of New Yorkers who worked through the height of COVID and were later fired under New York City’s 2021 workplace vaccine mandates at a press conference in the Bronx on October 15, calling their firings “fundamentally wrong.”

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Blakeman was endorsed earlier that day by the organization Teachers for Choice, which has advocated for workers who are still seeking reinstatement.

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