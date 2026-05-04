Independent Media Voices Speak at Brooklyn's DJT Republican Club

On April 30, 2026, the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club devoted its monthly meeting to a special event addressing independent media and the First Amendment.

Speakers from three media outlets Zoomed into the event, and four independent journalists spoke in person.

I was one of the speakers, and I want to thank the club for the opportunity to talk about the vitally important topic of freedom of speech and of the press. Thank you also to Jimmy Wagner for his kind introduction.

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You can watch the full event in the video above. The speakers include:

Barbara Boyd from Promethean Action (01:25)

Andrew Muller from New American (27:15)

Joe the Box from The America First Warehouse (49:15)

Rosangel Pérez from Cafecito Break (01:08:15 in the full video):

I spoke at 01:29:45 in the full video. You can also see what I had to say here:

Radically Conservative host Stephanie Liggio (01:59:30)

Robert Pearl (02:06:40)

At the end of the meeting (from 21:30:00), Bronx Conservative Party District Leader Dion Powell spoke briefly about a TPUSA RISE voter registration initiative, and DJT Club founder Jimmy Wagner talked about the club’s initiative proposing changes to the New York City Charter.