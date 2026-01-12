Firsthand Media

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rob (c137)'s avatar
Rob (c137)
1d

They were playing games. I've worked at companies where I was able to come back. Some employers had black lists though and wouldn't rehire former employees. I always wondered how that was legal in employment law.

If they are still playing this game now at the time when COVID is basically gone, they're looking pretty incompetent and/or malevolent.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Firsthand Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture