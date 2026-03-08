Firsthand Media

Journalist Lara Logan Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln Dinner

Logan received the Investigative Journalist of the Year and spoke about current global conflicts.
Mar 08, 2026

On March 1, 2026, the nation’s oldest Republican club celebrated its 151st year at the annual Lincoln Dinner in Queens, New York. The Queens Village Republican Club event featured speeches by gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman and state attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy, along with artist Scott LoBaido and five honorees.

Veteran journalist Lara Logan was honored with the club’s Investigative Journalist of the Year award and spoke about current global conflicts.

Watch the full event:

