"Let's Save This City": Dr. Naomi Wolf Speaks Against Mamdani, Backs Republican Candidates and "Reinstate and Compensate" Movement at Brooklyn Republican Club

Dr. Naomi Wolf topped a lengthy list of speakers at the August 21, 2025, meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn.

Wolf, who rose to prominence during the 1990s as a feminist author and commentator, is a former Democrat and served as an advisor to President Bill Clinton’s reelection campaign. More recently, she has declared herself an independent and has thrown her support behind Athena Clarke and other grassroots Republican candidates in NYC’s 2025 election. Wolf is CEO of the website DailyClout, where she has been covering the election.

Dr. Wolf has also been an outspoken critic of New York City’s workplace COVID-19 vaccine mandates since they were in effect, and has voiced her support for the “Reinstate and Compensate” movement to reinstate City workers who lost their jobs under the mandates. The movement is a focus of the Donald J. Trump Republican Club.

New Yorkers who were suspended from work and lost jobs under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates posed for a photo with Dr. Naomi Wolf at the August meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Watch the full meeting: