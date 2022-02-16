On February 15, 2022, anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in New York City demonstrated in front of the Canadian Consulate in Manhattan, in solidarity with the trucker convoy in Ottawa and anti-mandate protesters across Canada.
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Livestream: NYC Canadian Consulate Anti-Mandate Rally in Solidarity with Ottawa Trucker Convoy
Anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in New York City demonstrated in front of the Canadian Consulate in Manhattan, in solidarity with the trucker convoy in Ottawa and anti-mandate protesters across Canada
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