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Livestream: NYC Canadian Consulate Anti-Mandate Rally in Solidarity with Ottawa Trucker Convoy

Anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in New York City demonstrated in front of the Canadian Consulate in Manhattan, in solidarity with the trucker convoy in Ottawa and anti-mandate protesters across Canada
Aimee

On February 15, 2022, anti-vaccine-mandate protesters in New York City demonstrated in front of the Canadian Consulate in Manhattan, in solidarity with the trucker convoy in Ottawa and anti-mandate protesters across Canada.

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