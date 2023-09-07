On September 6, 2023, petitioners in the DiCapua et al v. City of New York et al lawsuit gathered with supporters outside of the Richmond County Courthouse in Staten Island after a hearing in the case where Judge Ralph Porzio ruled on class certification, constitutional claims, and Article 78 claims.

After the hearing, Michael Kane, a petitioner in the case and leader of the organization Teachers for Choice, spoke outside the courthouse and introduced the petitioners' attorney Sujata Gibson, who discussed Judge Porzio's ruling.

The lawsuit was brought by 16 current and former NYC Department of Education employees who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as the organization Teachers for Choice.

