In a proposed rule change that was first published on December 24, 2025 under the outgoing Adams administration, the New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), which issues NYC press credentials to journalists, has proposed several measures that would reduce press access for independent media and would deny press credentials to journalists whose work is not published by approved “newsgathering organizations.”

New York City press credentials allow card holders to attend City-sponsored events as press and cross police and fire lines for reporting purposes.

The rule amendments, which will be considered at a virtual public hearing on February 4, propose the following changes to NYC press credential rules:

Create a “Premier Press Card” credential for journalists with 20 years or more of newsgathering experience.

Require applicants to be employed by or affiliated with a media platform (i.e., newspaper, magazine, news agency, press association, wire service etc.) owned or operated by a newsgathering organization, or be a member of a journalism association.

Expand the criteria to deny, suspend or revoke a press credential.

Extend the maximum period of suspension of a press credential from six months to twelve months.

Add new definitions for the terms “Employment Verification,” “Journalism Association,” “Magazine,” “Misuse,” “News,” “News Agency,” “Newsgathering,” “Newspaper”, “Prearranged Interview,” “Premier Press Card,” “Press Association,” and “Wire Service.”

Amend the definitions for the terms “Member of the Press,” “Newsgathering Organization,” and “Press Credential.”

The rule change creates a new requirement that press credential applicants must “submit six (6) or more articles, commentaries, books, photographs, videos, films, or audios published, broadcast, or cablecast on a media platform owned or operated by a newsgathering organization” within the preceding two years in order to receive a press card.

Applicants are currently required to submit published work, but the outlet where the work has been published is not specified, allowing independent media workers who publish on their own channels to qualify.

Comments and testimony on the proposed rule will be accepted online and at the scheduled hearing until February 4, 2026.

Read the full rule change proposal.