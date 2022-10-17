New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 23: Education Paraprofessional Jo Rose

“My parents came here from the Dominican Republic, and this country is supposed to be the last free nation standing. And that's why people from all over the world come here—because of the freedom, because of the economical opportunities. . . . We felt like we had to fight for this country. We had to fight for our freedoms because there's nowhere else to run but America.” - Jo Rose

In this episode of the New York Mandate Podcast, I talk with Jo Rose, who was working as a paraprofessional in the New York City public school system when the pandemic began. She was fired in October 2021 after she refused to take a COVID-19 vaccine.

Jo Rose is one of the founders of New York Freedom Rally. She has been a leader in the anti-mandate movement, organizing and speaking at countless protests, marches, and rallies.

Jo talked with me about her early opposition to pandemic measures, how losing her job affected her personally, and how she first found like-minded people gathering in Union Square, where we met for our conversation.

She also talked about how psychological tactics, racial politics, and partisanship have been deployed to divide and control the public, how the freedom movement fits into the political landscape, and where she sees things heading—both for herself and for the movement.

About the New York Mandate Podcast

The New York Mandate Podcast is an ongoing series of conversations exploring the costs and consequences of vaccine mandates in New York City. I’ll be talking with workers who have been directly affected by the mandates, as well as legal and policy experts.

In late 2021, the city introduced a series of requirements for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place through executive orders issued by the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio.

Current mayor Eric Adams continues to support the mandates, and they now extend to most working people in the city of New York. Private sector employers are required to affirm that their employees have been vaccinated, and public sector employees of city agencies have been terminated or put on unpaid leave for failing to comply with the vaccine requirement.

The views expressed in the New York Mandate podcast are the personal opinions of the people speaking, and are not intended to provide medical or legal advice.

