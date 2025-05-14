New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 58: Teacher and City Council Candidate Athena Clarke

“We’re going to continue to push and fight for the people like us, because we have to fight for ourselves. . . . when everything happened, I was like, ‘But we’re New Yorkers! This isn’t supposed to happen to us. We’re supposed to fight. And I feel like that old New York feeling disappeared, but now it’s starting to feel like, ‘All right, I think it’s coming back.’”- Athena Clarke

In this episode of the New York Mandate Podcast, I talk with Athena Clarke, who was terminated from her position as a special education teacher with the New York City Department of Education in October 2021, because she declined to take a COVID-19 vaccine. Clarke had worked as a teacher for seven years. Her request for a religious exemption to the DOE vaccine mandate was denied.

Clarke filed a lawsuit against the Board of Education for violating her due process rights. That case was not successful and went to an appeal, before being combined with seven similar lawsuits by tenured teachers that were heard by New York State’s highest court, the Court of Appeals.

After the Court of Appeals affirmed the lower courts’ decisions against Clarke and the other teachers, Clarke decided to run for New York City Council in the 2025 election. She talked with me about the momentous changes in her life, her experiences as a litigant and candidate, and how the travails of recent years are fueling a new political movement.

Announcement of NYC Department of Education Employee Vaccine Mandate

This is the August 23, 2021, announcement of the vaccine mandate for New York City Department of Education employees by then Mayor Bill de Blasio, Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter, and Health Commissioner Dave Chokshi.

