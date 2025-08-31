New York Mandate Podcast, Ep. 59: Attorney Christina Martinez

“People are still suffering. People are still out of work. . . . and a lot of them are still fighting these long legal battles. And the city has not backed down. . . . It really is up to the people, right? People need to reach out and let their voices be heard and let the people at the top, the mayor in particular, know that this is an important issue.” - Christina Martinez

In this episode of the New York Mandate Podcast, I talk with Christina Martinez, an attorney who has represented dozens of New Yorkers who lost work, careers, and health under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Martinez talks about some of the fundamental issues being addressed in ongoing lawsuits, and discusses the details of four recent decisions—one that brought reinstatement to a teacher, two that denied FDNY firefighters the relief they were seeking, and one that may bring an NYC COVID-19 vaccine mandate lawsuit before a jury for the first time.

New York State Senate Bill S7207 and Assembly Bill A3686

These bills if passed will require the reinstatement of New York City employees who were dismissed from employment due to a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.



New York City Council Resolution 0005-2024

Resolution 5 calls on the New York State legislature to pass, and the governor to sign, state legislation that would reinstate NYC employees who were dismissed from employment due to non-compliance with the COVID-19 vaccination requirement.

Bravest for Choice

This organization advocates for NYC firefighters, fire inspectors, and EMS workers who were terminated or put on leave because they did not comply with the City’s vaccine mandates.

About the New York Mandate Podcast

The New York Mandate Podcast is an ongoing series of conversations exploring the costs and consequences of vaccine mandates in New York City. I talk with workers, students, and parents who have been directly affected by the mandates, as well as legal and policy experts.

In late 2021, the City introduced a series of requirements for workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. These requirements were put in place through executive orders issued by the administration of former mayor Bill de Blasio. They covered nearly all workers in New York City, in both the public and private sectors. They also barred unvaccinated adults, including parents, from schools.

Current mayor Eric Adams kept the mandates in place until November 1, 2022 for the private sector and February 10, 2023 for City workers, and has encouraged private employers to put their own vaccine requirements in place.

The views expressed in the New York Mandate podcast are the personal opinions of the people speaking, and are not intended to provide medical or legal advice.

