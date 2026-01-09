After a rule change required for reinstating former competitive and labor class NYC public sector employees failed to be considered as expected at the December meeting of the New York State Civil Service Commission meeting, affected workers were left in the dark about how, when, or if the reinstatement process will go forward.

The recently published January 14 meeting schedule for the Commission, which must approve the rule change for competitive and labor class reinstatements to go forward, does not include the rule amendment that was put forward by the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) under the Adams administration in November. The Commission meets monthly.

In a related issue, many teachers who requested reinstatement under the offer and met a December 5 deadline to submit their request are reporting that they have received no response beyond an autoreply indicating that their email was received.

Because public school teaching positions are noncompetitive, NYC Public Schools does not require the rule change to reinstate teachers who were fired under the 2021 Department of Education vaccine mandate. There is no regulatory barrier to their reinstatement.

Neither NYC Public Schools administrators nor United Federation of Teachers officials have responded to my inquiries about how the reinstatement process will proceed for teachers.

Do you have further information about the rule change or the teacher reinstatement process? Please leave it in the comments or contact me privately at aimee.firsthandmedia[at]protonmail.com.

