New Yorkers Rally to Thank RFK Jr.

Watch the rally and hear from New Yorkers about why they came out to show their support for the Secretary of Health and Human Services.
Aimee
Sep 29, 2025
On September 27, New Yorkers joined fellow RFK Jr. supporters who held rallies in cities across the United States to thank the Secretary of Health and Human Services. The New York rally took place in Manhattan, in front of the global headquarters of pharmaceutical giant Pfizer.

Organizer Michael Kane of Teachers for Choice and Children’s Health Defense led the rally.

Kane and other supporters talked with me at the rally about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement, what they like about RFK Jr.’s tenure as HHS Secretary so far, and what they want to see him do next.

You can find more coverage of the “#ThankYouRFK” rallies in New York and other cities on the Teachers for Choice Substack.

Cafecito Break also covered the New York rally and talked with supporters.

Firsthand Media is a subscriber-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Watch the uncut rally livestream on YouTube:

