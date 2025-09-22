Firsthand Media

"Your Voice Matters Too" New Yorkers Talk About Charlie Kirk, Upcoming NYC Election at Vigil in the Bronx

Bronxites talked about what the recently assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk meant to them after a vigil organized by the Bronx Women’s Republican Club.
Aimee
Sep 22, 2025
On September 21, 2025, New Yorkers gathered in the Morris Park section of the Bronx to honor the legacy of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and remember two children who lost their lives during an August shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

The candlelight vigil was organized by the Bronx Women’s Republican Club. Speakers included conservative commentator Savannah Craven Antao, Conservative Party candidate for Bronx Borough President Grace Marrero, and Bronx Conservative Party District Leader Dion Powell.

Powell and some of the other Bronxites who attended the vigil talked with me about Kirk and the upcoming NYC election.

