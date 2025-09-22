On September 21, 2025, New Yorkers gathered in the Morris Park section of the Bronx to honor the legacy of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk and remember two children who lost their lives during an August shooting at Annunciation Catholic School in Minneapolis.

Share

The candlelight vigil was organized by the Bronx Women’s Republican Club. Speakers included conservative commentator Savannah Craven Antao, Conservative Party candidate for Bronx Borough President Grace Marrero, and Bronx Conservative Party District Leader Dion Powell.

Powell and some of the other Bronxites who attended the vigil talked with me about Kirk and the upcoming NYC election.