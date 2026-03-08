Firsthand Media

Firsthand Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Newest Queens Republican Club Celebrates with Oldest Queens Republican Club at Lincoln Dinner

The brand new Queens Republican club is based in Forest Hills.
Mar 08, 2026

On March 1, 2026, the nation’s oldest Republican club celebrated its 151st year at the annual Lincoln Dinner in Queens, New York. The Queens Village Republican Club event featured speeches by gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman and state attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy, along with artist Scott LoBaido and five honorees.

Share

Founders of a brand new Republican club in Queens were in attendance. One of them talked with me about why they started it.

Firsthand Media is subscriber-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Watch all of the Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln Dinner speakers (and dancers!):

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Firsthand Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture