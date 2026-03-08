Newest Queens Republican Club Celebrates with Oldest Queens Republican Club at Lincoln Dinner

On March 1, 2026, the nation’s oldest Republican club celebrated its 151st year at the annual Lincoln Dinner in Queens, New York. The Queens Village Republican Club event featured speeches by gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman and state attorney general candidate Saritha Komatireddy, along with artist Scott LoBaido and five honorees.

Founders of a brand new Republican club in Queens were in attendance. One of them talked with me about why they started it.

Watch all of the Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln Dinner speakers (and dancers!):