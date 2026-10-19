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No Kings Votefest NYC Rally at Washington Square Park + Interviews

New Yorkers who oppose the Trump administration held a rally to get out the vote ahead of the 2026 elections.
Aimee

On October 17, 2026, the organization Queens Says No Kings held a rally at Washington Square Park in Manhattan as part of a national No Kings day of get-out-the-vote events.

Speakers and supporters at the event were opponents of the Trump administration and support Democrats and other Trump adversaries in the 2026 elections.

Jump to minute 1:58:00 in the video above for interviews with a couple of the younger rally speakers.

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Reverend Al Sharpton and NYC Public Advocate Jumaane Williams spoke at the rally before the video above began:

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