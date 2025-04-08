As you already know if you’ve been on my Substack recently, I have changed the name from No One You Know to Firsthand Media.
I chose the new name because it reflects the kind of work I will continue to publish: conversations with people to learn about their experiences and perspectives, on-the-ground reporting on current events, and in-depth reports based on primary sources.
A huge thank you to everyone who has supported my work so far. More soon!
- Aimee
