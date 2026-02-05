Former New York City municipal workers who have been waiting for details on how to proceed with the reinstatement process offered by outgoing mayor Eric Adams continue to be left in the dark, and today some of them are receiving more bad news with the publication of the New York State Civil Service Commission’s February meeting schedule.

The workers were fired under New York City’s 2021 vaccine mandate and requested reinstatement by a December 5, 2025 deadline set by the Adams administration. To be reinstated, some of them require a rule change that must be approved by the New York State Civil Service Commission. The rule amendment was not sent from the City to the Commission for consideration at its monthly meeting in December or January, and the February 11 meeting schedule published today once again does not include it.

No Follow Up from the Mayor

At a January 19 press conference, I asked Mayor Zohran Mamdani if his administration would move the reinstatement process forward, communicate with affected workers, and expedite sending the rule change to Albany for approval.

He thanked me for “flagging” the issue and said his administration would follow up on it.

Since then I’ve spoken with numerous workers who requested reinstatement by the December 5 deadline, and none have received any communication about the process from the City. The mayor’s office has not responded to my follow-up email.

As it turns out, I wasn’t the first flagger. New York City Council Member Joann Ariola, a longtime advocate for municipal workers seeking reinstatement, brought up the Adams offer with Mamdani before he even took office. She described the conversation at last weekend’s Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club gala while accepting a leadership award:

Ariola’s chief of staff Phyllis Inserillo confirmed that the conversation took place on December 27, 2025.

Do you have further information about the rule change or the teacher reinstatement process? Please leave it in the comments or contact me privately at aimee.firsthandmedia[at]protonmail.com.

