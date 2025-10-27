Firsthand Media

"NYC Is Not for Sale" Rally with Zohran Mamdani, AOC, Bernie Sanders - Forest Hills, Queens

Watch the full Forest Hills get-out-the-vote rally for NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, with Bernie Sanders, AOC, Kathy Hochul, Brad Lander, Carl Heastie, Andrea Stewart-Cousins, and more.
Oct 27, 2025

On October 26, 2025, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held an “NYC Is Not for Sale” get-out-the-vote rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Fellow socialists including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the event, along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other state Democratic Party leaders.

The event was the last large Mamdani rally before the election, attended by a crowd estimated at 10,000 people.

