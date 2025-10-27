"NYC Is Not for Sale" Rally with Zohran Mamdani, AOC, Bernie Sanders - Forest Hills, Queens

On October 26, 2025, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani held an “NYC Is Not for Sale” get-out-the-vote rally at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens.

Share



Fellow socialists including Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders spoke at the event, along with New York Governor Kathy Hochul and other state Democratic Party leaders.

The event was the last large Mamdani rally before the election, attended by a crowd estimated at 10,000 people.



