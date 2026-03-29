NYC Manhattan "No Kings" March Livestream + Interviews

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptNYC Manhattan "No Kings" March Livestream + InterviewsThousands of demonstrators joined a national day of protest against President Donald Trump at the "No Kings" Manhattan march on March 28, 2026.AimeeMar 29, 2026ShareTranscriptOn March 28, 2026, thousands of demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump at the “No Kings” protest in Manhattan.I livestreamed the march and talked with some of the protesters about why they were marching.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksFirsthand MediaSubscribeAuthorsAimeeRecent Posts"New York Is Just Way Too Expensive": New Yorkers Talk Cost of Living, Socialism at Bronx "Tax the Rich" RallyApr 2 • Aimee"Our Democracy Is Not Safe": NYC "No Kings" Marchers Talk About Why They're in the Street Apr 2 • AimeeSenator Bernie Sanders Speaks at NYC-DSA "Tax the Rich" Rally in the BronxApr 2 • AimeeNewest Queens Republican Club Celebrates with Oldest Queens Republican Club at Lincoln DinnerMar 8New York Gubernatorial Candiate Bruce Blakeman Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeRepublican New York State Attorney General Candidate Saritha Komatireddy Speaks at Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeDJT Club Founder Jimmy Wagner Honored by Queens Republicans, Calls on New York State GOP to Embrace Union WorkersMar 5 • Aimee