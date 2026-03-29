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NYC Manhattan "No Kings" March Livestream + Interviews

Thousands of demonstrators joined a national day of protest against President Donald Trump at the "No Kings" Manhattan march on March 28, 2026.
Aimee
Mar 29, 2026

On March 28, 2026, thousands of demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump at the “No Kings” protest in Manhattan.

I livestreamed the march and talked with some of the protesters about why they were marching.

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