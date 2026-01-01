Firsthand Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Inauguration Speech

Zohran Kwame Mamdani was sworn in as mayor of New York City at City Hall on January 1, 2026.
Aimee
Jan 01, 2026

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Firsthand Media, LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture