NYC Worker Testifies Before Religious Liberty Commission on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandates in the Private Sector

New York City hospitality worker Hermione testified before the President’s Religious Liberty Commission (RLC) on Monday about the impact of being pushed out of work under New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. During a hearing at the Museum of the Bible in Washington D.C., she discussed her religious objections to the mandates and their impact on her life, and answered questions from the Commission.

You can watch her full testimony on the Department of Justice YouTube channel, beginning at 2:40:22:

Hermione also spoke with me after the hearing (video at the top) about her experience with the Commission and had some words of advice for other New Yorkers who had religious objections to the mandates and are interested in telling their stories to the Commission.

This morning, Hermione talked about her experience with Michael Kane on Good Morning CHD as well.

RLC Soliciting Testimony for March 16 Hearing

The Religious Liberty Commission was established in May 2025 by President Trump to assess the state of religious liberty in the United States and produce a report that will be delivered to the president in May 2026. It has held a series of hearings as part of that effort.

At the next hearing, on March 16, the Commission will address religious liberty concerns related to healthcare, including denial of religious exemptions from vaccine mandates.

Anyone who would like to submit a brief or personal story on that topic can email it to the RLC. There is also a link on the hearing website to register to attend the March 16 hearing in Washington D.C. in person.

While not everyone who sends their story to the RLC will be able to testify at the hearing, all of the submissions will be reviewed and inform the Commission members as they prepare their report.

More from Hermione: