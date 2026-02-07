Firsthand Media

Jennifer
6d

we must keep fighting for our right to refuse medical interventions that we don’t want or need. It’s criminal what was done to so many people whose jobs were lost their homes their paychecks and it is never OK. I lost my 20 year New York City teaching career over these mandates move to Tennessee where apparently I pose no threat love to know how that makes any sense keep fightingin one day hopefully we will see justice served.

TriTorch
7d

If You Have To Be:

Persuaded

Reminded

Pressured

Lied To

Bullied

Socially Shamed

Guilt Tripped

Threatened

Paid

Punished

Incentivized

Coerced

Cancelled

And

Criminalized...

If All Of This Is Necessary To Gain Your Compliance You Can Be Absolutely Certain That What Is Being Promoted Is Not In Your Best Interest -Prof Ian Watson

