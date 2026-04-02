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"Our Democracy Is Not Safe": NYC "No Kings" Marchers Talk About Why They're in the Street

I asked some of the "No Kings" marchers at the March 28 Manhattan demonstration why they were protesting.
Aimee
Apr 02, 2026

On March 28, 2026, thousands of demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump at the “No Kings” protest in Manhattan.

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I talked with some of the protesters about why they were marching.

Watch a livestream of the march:

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