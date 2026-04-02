Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript"Our Democracy Is Not Safe": NYC "No Kings" Marchers Talk About Why They're in the Street I asked some of the "No Kings" marchers at the March 28 Manhattan demonstration why they were protesting.AimeeApr 02, 2026ShareTranscriptOn March 28, 2026, thousands of demonstrators marched against President Donald Trump at the “No Kings” protest in Manhattan.ShareI talked with some of the protesters about why they were marching.Watch a livestream of the march:SubscribeDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Firsthand ReportFirsthand Media's podcastFirsthand Media's podcastSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAimeeRecent EpisodesSenator Bernie Sanders Speaks at NYC-DSA "Tax the Rich" Rally in the BronxApr 2 • AimeeNewest Queens Republican Club Celebrates with Oldest Queens Republican Club at Lincoln DinnerMar 8New York Gubernatorial Candiate Bruce Blakeman Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeRepublican New York State Attorney General Candidate Saritha Komatireddy Speaks at Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeDJT Club Founder Jimmy Wagner Honored by Queens Republicans, Calls on New York State GOP to Embrace Union WorkersMar 5 • AimeeGOP Candidates and Activists Chart Path Forward at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 4 • AimeeJournalist Lara Logan Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 3