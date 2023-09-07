Petitioners, Supporters Hold Prayer Vigil Before DiCapua Class Action Ruling, Richmond County Courthouse, Staten Island
Michael Kane, a petitioner in the case and founder of Teachers for Choice, led the nondenominational prayer outside the courthouse.
On September 6, 2023, petitioners in the DiCapua et al v. City of New York et al lawsuit prayed with supporters outside of the Richmond County Courthouse in Staten Island before entering the courthouse to attend a hearing in the case.
The lawsuit was brought by 16 current and former NYC Department of Education employees who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, as well as the organization Teachers for Choice.