On August 14, 2023, at a hearing before New York Supreme Court Judge Ralph Porzio in the Richmond County Courthouse, petitioners' attorney Sujata Gibson presented oral arguments for class-action certification in DiCapua et al v. City of New York et al, a lawsuit brought by NYC Department of Education employees who were denied religious exemptions under the DOE's COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

After the hearing, five of the petitioners from the Garvey et al. v. City of New York et al. lawsuit spoke with me about their own case and how things are going for them as they wait for the legal process to play out.

That case was brought against the City's mandate by a total of 16 former Department of Sanitation workers. The five who attended the DiCapua hearing were there to support the DOE employees.

The petitioners in the Garvey lawsuit won their case in a decision by Judge Porzio in October 2022, but the City appealed that decision and the legal process has continued without the petitioners being reinstated or compensated in any way.

