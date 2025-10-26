Republican Mayoral Candidate Curtis Sliwa, Labor Leader Tramell Thompson, Gubernatorial Candidate Larry Sharpe Speak at Brooklyn Republican Club

On October 23, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the ninth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Founder Jimmy Wagner led the meeting, and speakers included Republican mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa, labor advocate and TWU Local 100 Vice President of Rapid Transit Operations Tramell Thompson, and 2026 libertarian gubernatorial candidate Larry Sharpe. City Council candidate Athena Clarke was also in attendance.

Thompson and Sharpe spoke in favor of Sliwa, and Thompson stepped out to speak privately with Sliwa during the event. Thompson announced his official endorsement of Sliwa the next day.

Sliwa also met privately with members of Bravest for Choice, the organization that advocates for FDNY workers who lost their jobs under the City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Bravest for Choice members Tim Heaton, Matt Connor, and Sophy Medina met with mayoral candidate Curtis Sliwa at the DJT Kings County Republican Club in Brooklyn on October 23, 2025.

Almost four years to the day after the October 25, 2021 protest that saw thousands of City workers march over the Brooklyn Bridge to oppose the municipal worker mandate issued on October 20, 2021, Sliwa confirmed to Bravest for Choice that he intends to reinstate and compensate municipal workers who lost their jobs under the mandates, if elected. Sliwa opposed the mandates when they were imposed, and joined the Brooklyn Bridge march in 2021.

Matt Connor from Bravest for Choice, who was at the meeting, explained:

“Sliwa reiterated that he was on the bridge that day despite being advised not to attend for fear of losing votes during that last election. He reiterated his commitment to bringing all impacted workers back on day one of his administration with full back pay.”

Share

After the meeting, Clarke campaign organizer Renee Mitchell and other supporters spoke with me about what they’re hearing from community members in Brooklyn: