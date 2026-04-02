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Senator Bernie Sanders Speaks at NYC-DSA "Tax the Rich" Rally in the Bronx

The Brooklyn-born Vermont senator spoke at Lehman College in the Bronx during a March 29, 2026 "Tax the Rich" rally organized by NYC's Democratic Socialists of America chapter.
Aimee
Apr 02, 2026

Brooklyn-born U.S. senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders was the headline speaker at a “Tax the Rich” rally at Lehman College in the Bronx on March 29, 2026.

The rally was organized by NYC’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter.

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