Senator Bernie Sanders Speaks at NYC-DSA "Tax the Rich" Rally in the Bronx

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00TranscriptSenator Bernie Sanders Speaks at NYC-DSA "Tax the Rich" Rally in the BronxThe Brooklyn-born Vermont senator spoke at Lehman College in the Bronx during a March 29, 2026 "Tax the Rich" rally organized by NYC's Democratic Socialists of America chapter.AimeeApr 02, 2026ShareTranscriptBrooklyn-born U.S. senator from Vermont Bernie Sanders was the headline speaker at a “Tax the Rich” rally at Lehman College in the Bronx on March 29, 2026. The rally was organized by NYC’s Democratic Socialists of America chapter.ShareDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Firsthand ReportFirsthand Media's podcastFirsthand Media's podcastSubscribeListen onSubstack AppRSS FeedAppears in episodeAimeeRecent Episodes"Our Democracy Is Not Safe": NYC "No Kings" Marchers Talk About Why They're in the Street Apr 2 • AimeeNewest Queens Republican Club Celebrates with Oldest Queens Republican Club at Lincoln DinnerMar 8New York Gubernatorial Candiate Bruce Blakeman Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeRepublican New York State Attorney General Candidate Saritha Komatireddy Speaks at Lincoln DinnerMar 7 • AimeeDJT Club Founder Jimmy Wagner Honored by Queens Republicans, Calls on New York State GOP to Embrace Union WorkersMar 5 • AimeeGOP Candidates and Activists Chart Path Forward at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 4 • AimeeJournalist Lara Logan Speaks at Queens Village Republican Club Lincoln DinnerMar 3