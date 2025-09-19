Senator Robert Ortt, Melissa Vitelli Speak at Brooklyn Republican Club, Queens Club Remembers Elizabeth Santilli

On September 18, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the eighth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Founder Jimmy Wagner led the meeting, and speakers included Brooklyn GOP Chair Richie Barsamian, New York State Senator Robert Ortt, and Brooklyn health care worker and vaccine mandate dissident Melissa Vitelli.

Watch the full meeting above or Ortt and Vitelli speaking below:

The Central Queens Republican Club held a meeting the same evening, beginning with a remembrance of Elizabeth Santilli. Santilli was part of the protest movement against New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She passed away in 2024.

The club livestreamed the meeting on its YouTube channel: