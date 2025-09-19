Firsthand Media

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

Senator Robert Ortt, Melissa Vitelli Speak at Brooklyn Republican Club, Queens Club Remembers Elizabeth Santilli

Watch the September 2025 meeting of the DJT Republican Club and a remembrance of anti-mandate activist Elizabeth Santilli by the Central Queens Republican Club.
Aimee
Sep 19, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

On September 18, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the eighth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Share

Founder Jimmy Wagner led the meeting, and speakers included Brooklyn GOP Chair Richie Barsamian, New York State Senator Robert Ortt, and Brooklyn health care worker and vaccine mandate dissident Melissa Vitelli.

Watch the full meeting above or Ortt and Vitelli speaking below:

"We Can't Be Scared to Speak Out": New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Sep 21
"We Can't Be Scared to Speak Out": New York State Senate Minority Leader Robert Ortt Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

On September 18, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the seventh meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Read full story

"It's Time to Fight Back with Ballots, Not Bullets": Melissa Vitelli Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

Aimee
·
Sep 21
"It's Time to Fight Back with Ballots, Not Bullets": Melissa Vitelli Speaks at Brooklyn Republican Club

On September 18, 2025, supporters gathered in the Dyker Heights section of Brooklyn for the eighth meeting of the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

Read full story

The Central Queens Republican Club held a meeting the same evening, beginning with a remembrance of Elizabeth Santilli. Santilli was part of the protest movement against New York City’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates. She passed away in 2024.

The club livestreamed the meeting on its YouTube channel:

Firsthand Media is a subscriber-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Firsthand Media, LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture