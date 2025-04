These photographs were taken in New York City (and occasionally the NYC metro area) during 2020. There weren’t a lot of people out, but there were a lot of signs.

Signs of the Times New York, March 3, 2020

Signs of the Times New York, March 7 2020

Signs of the Times New York, March 7, 2020

Signs of the Times New York, March 28 2020

Addresses and phone numbers have been removed from some photos. Otherwise they are presented as taken.

