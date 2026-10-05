“Some Decisions Government Should Never Take Away from Parents, Families, and Doctors”: Brooklyn Republicans Meet with MAHA Supporters

On September 27, 2026, a roomful of Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) supporters and community members gathered at the Brooklyn GOP headquarters in Dyker Heights for a “community health conversation” with Republican elected officials and candidates organized by the Donald J. Trump Kings County Republican Club.

You can watch the full event above.

Share

New York State Assemblymen Alec Brook-Krasny and Michael Novakhov spoke at the event, along with State Senate candidate Tom Stanten and State Assembly candidate Carla Danielson. State Senator Steve Chan and Assemblyman Lester Chang had been scheduled to speak but were not able to attend.

The speakers voiced their support for New York medical freedom priorities such as reinstating workers fired under the 2021 COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restoring religious exemptions to childhood vaccination requirements.

Brooklyn GOP Chairman Liam McCabe also made an appearance, and New York MAHA movement leaders Michael Kane and John Gilmore were in attendance. Kane is the founder of Teachers for Choice and Director of Advocacy for Children’s Health Defense, and Gilmore heads the Autism Action Network.

Kane wrote about the event for The MAHA Report.

Share Firsthand Media