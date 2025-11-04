Supporters Join Athena Clarke Campaign for Final Push Before Election Day

Running for City Council in Brooklyn’s 46th District, Athena Clarke holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers who were adversely affected by NYC’s COVID-era policies. Clarke was a tenured special education teacher when she lost her job for declining to take a vaccine four years ago.

Share

Since that dark time, she has gotten married, had a daughter, taken her lawsuit against the Board of Education all the way to the highest court in the state, and launched her run for City Council.

I joined her campaign in Brooklyn for their final canvassing push before Election Day on Tuesday to talk with Clarke and some of her supporters.