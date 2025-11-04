Firsthand Media

Supporters Join Athena Clarke Campaign for Final Push Before Election Day

I talked with Clarke and some of the New Yorkers who have rallied to support her run for City Council in Brooklyn’s 46th District.
Aimee
Nov 04, 2025

Running for City Council in Brooklyn’s 46th District, Athena Clarke holds a special place in the hearts of New Yorkers who were adversely affected by NYC’s COVID-era policies. Clarke was a tenured special education teacher when she lost her job for declining to take a vaccine four years ago.

Since that dark time, she has gotten married, had a daughter, taken her lawsuit against the Board of Education all the way to the highest court in the state, and launched her run for City Council.

I joined her campaign in Brooklyn for their final canvassing push before Election Day on Tuesday to talk with Clarke and some of her supporters.

