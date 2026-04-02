☞ DIGITAL AND BIOMETRIC IDENTITY ADOPTION IS ACCELERATING IN THE HEALTH SECTOR. In March, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services introduced digital identity verification as a new way for Medicare recipients to set up and access their accounts.

They can use CLEAR, ID.Me or Login.gov ID verification to create accounts and access their health records with passkeys and biometric logins. (Yes, that’s the same CLEAR people use at the airport.) The new tools are optional, and standard user-ID+password logins can still be used—for now.

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Private sector providers and states have also been adopting digital ID access for health record portals. For example, New Yorkers using the state’s MyHealthRecordNY network can access their medical records with CLEAR.

Identity verification through a third-party service like CLEAR is the most common form of digital ID being implemented. In South Carolina, ID.me identity verification is now required for Medicaid recipients.

The kind of digital ID credential that you store in a digital wallet isn’t in use in the health sector much yet, but that could change. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), which creates digital ID standards, is working on accelerating the adoption of mobile driver’s licenses (mDLs) as a form of digital ID for banking, government benefit programs, and “digital healthcare.” You can read a draft of NIST’s mDL plans and comment on it through May 8.

One obvious reason for digital ID adoption is security. Verified digital IDs are harder for hackers and fraudsters to exploit than password systems. Electronic health record (EHR) systems that match patients’ identities to their medical records by using demographic data matching are considered less reliable than linking records to a single verified identity. People want their health data to be secure, and fraud also increases costs.

But there’s a deeper reason why the pace is picking up: As HealthEx CEO Priyanka Agarwal recently explained at the ASTP annual meeting, “the foundation for our work is digital identity.” Her company’s work is unifying all of an individual’s lifetime of health records, from every source, “to share with providers, insurers, caregivers, and AI tools.” (HealthEx recently partnered with Microsoft to integrate medical record access into Microsoft’s Copilot AI.)

The health data infrastructure being built across the public and private sectors will make everything in your records available through a single digital/biometric ID access point, anywhere in the world. As I’ve pointed out, health records can contain an extensive trove of information about every individual—and not just medical information.

Laying the digital ID foundation for this infrastructure means linking a potentially very detailed personal profile to a single, unchangeable ID that can also be used (and required) for an array of other purposes—like getting on a plane or getting into your bank account.

If the pace keeps picking up, critics of digital and biometric ID who have been fighting its adoption in airports, banks, and DMVs might be blindsided by rapid mass adoption of it at the doctor’s office.

VIDEO REPORT

Last weekend, I went out to see what New Yorkers on the left had to say at the “NO KINGS” MANHATTAN MARCH AND THE “TAX THE RICH” RALLY IN THE BRONX, where Senator Bernie Sanders spoke.

🎥 Fundamental issues of governance are kind of the theme of “No Kings,” but I was still struck by how much protesters brought up basic civil liberties when I asked them why they were protesting.

They talked about Trump infringing on freedom of speech and of the press, citing examples like his lawsuits against major media outlets. They were worried about freedom of assembly being limited in the future and people being prevented from voting.

“No Kings” interviews:

I suppose the good news here is that Americans across the political spectrum value civil liberties, even though they see threats to them coming from different directions.

I found it ironic that I was hearing so much about Trump infringing on freedom of speech during a week when many Americans farther to the right were celebrating the Trump administration’s settlement of some major lawsuits against government censorship (see Media Radar below).

🎥 At the “Tax the Rich” rally, I was struck by the pragmatism of the Mamdani voters I spoke with. Younger socialist-leaning New Yorkers like them are often dismissed by conservatives as being rich transplants who have been heavily indoctrinated into radical ideology.

But everyone I spoke with gave me very practical reasons why they’re backing socialists, and none of them seemed to be living too high on the hog. Like other Mamdani voters I’ve talked to, they told me about how cost-of-living issues affect them personally.

As for the history of failed socialist experiments, they don’t give it much weight. They’re focused on the failures of our own system, and they see socialists as the only ones offering them practical, specific solutions.

“Tax the Rich” interviews:

MEDIA RADAR

📡 This past week saw the resolution of some major lawsuits over COVID-era federal government censorship. Notably, the Justice Department SETTLED WITH THE PLAINTIFFS IN MISSOURI V. BIDEN (aka Murthy v. Missouri). Reactions to the settlement have been mixed, however, with some hailing it as a victory for freedom of speech and others being underwhelmed.

If you’re interested in getting both perspectives, check out this commentary from Missouri v. Biden plaintiff Aaron Kheriaty, Twitter Files reporters Matt Taibbi and Paul Thacker, and attorney John Vecchione for positive takes on the Missouri v. Biden settlement and this critical take from Techdirt’s Mike Masnick. Masnick’s article also includes the full Missouri v. Biden consent decree for your perusal.

Other recently settled censorship cases include Kennedy v. Biden and The Daily Wire, The Federalist, Texas v. State Department.

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